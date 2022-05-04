Criteo S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.09, revenue $217M

May 04, 2022 7:06 AM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Criteo S.A. press release (NASDAQ:CRTO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $217M (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.8M.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: "We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $220 million and $224 million, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +4% to +6%, vs. consensus of $237.24M
  • We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $49 million and $53 million."
  • FY 2022 Guidance: "We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 8% to 10% at constant currency, reflecting the suspension of our Russia operations and lower Contribution ex-TAC for Europe due to higher traffic acquisition costs for global supply contracts denominated in USD."
  • "We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC and a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 45% of Adjusted EBITDA."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.