Criteo S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.09, revenue $217M
May 04, 2022 7:06 AM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. press release (NASDAQ:CRTO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $217M (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.8M.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: "We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $220 million and $224 million, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +4% to +6%, vs. consensus of $237.24M
- We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $49 million and $53 million."
- FY 2022 Guidance: "We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 8% to 10% at constant currency, reflecting the suspension of our Russia operations and lower Contribution ex-TAC for Europe due to higher traffic acquisition costs for global supply contracts denominated in USD."
- "We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC and a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 45% of Adjusted EBITDA."