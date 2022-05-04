Horizon Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.20, revenue of $885.2M beats by $18.81M

May 04, 2022 7:09 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Horizon Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HZNP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $885.2M (+158.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.81M.
  • Full-Year 2022 Guidance: Maintaining Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Guidance of $3.9 Billion to $4.0 Billion vs consensus of $3.98B, Representing 22% Growth at the Midpoint .Maintaining Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $1.63 Billion to $1.70 Billion, Representing 30% Growth and 230 Basis Points of Margin Expansion at the Midpoint .Continue to Expect TEPEZZA Net Sales Percentage Growth in the Mid-30s. Continue to Expect KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth of More Than 20%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.