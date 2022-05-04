Horizon Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.20, revenue of $885.2M beats by $18.81M
May 04, 2022 7:09 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HZNP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $885.2M (+158.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.81M.
- Full-Year 2022 Guidance: Maintaining Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Guidance of $3.9 Billion to $4.0 Billion vs consensus of $3.98B, Representing 22% Growth at the Midpoint .Maintaining Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $1.63 Billion to $1.70 Billion, Representing 30% Growth and 230 Basis Points of Margin Expansion at the Midpoint .Continue to Expect TEPEZZA Net Sales Percentage Growth in the Mid-30s. Continue to Expect KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth of More Than 20%