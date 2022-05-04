Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +0.4% pre-market on Wednesday after reporting reduced Q1 earnings and revenues but not as much as Wall Street analysts had forecast, and saying it remains in line to achieve its targets for 2022.

Q1 net income fell to $438M, or $0.25/share, from $538M, or $0.29/share, in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted earnings slipped to $463M, or $0.26/share, from $507M, or $0.24/share, a year ago.

Q1 revenues slid 3.5% Y/Y to $2.85B, slightly ahead of consensus, while cost of sales increased 1.6% to $1.74B.

Q1 gold production fell 10.1% to 990K oz from 1.1M oz in the year-ago quarter, in line with analyst expectations, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada, while the company's realized gold price rose to $1,876/oz from $1,777/oz.

"As guided earlier, Q1 was a softer quarter, particularly when compared to Q4 2021, which included a record-breaking performance from Nevada Gold Mines," the company said. "With a stronger performance expected in the second half of the year, Barrick remains on track to meet its 2022 production guidance."

For FY 2022, Barrick (GOLD) still forecasts gold production of 4.2M-4.6M oz at all-in sustaining cost of $1,040-$1,120/oz.

Barrick (GOLD) also doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.20/share, including a $0.10/share performance dividend, with the new dividend payable June 15.

Barrick's (GOLD) price return has increased 18% YTD and is roughly breakeven during the past year.