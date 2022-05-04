ConforMIS GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.02, revenue of $15.6M beats by $1.59M

May 04, 2022 7:13 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ConforMIS press release (NASDAQ:CFMS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $15.6M (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.59M.

  • Outlook: "We expect our second quarter product revenue to be in the range of $14.5 million to $15.5 million. The second quarter revenue range does not assume improvement in staffing shortages in medical facilities but assumes a gradual recovery in elective procedures. We confirm our full year product revenue expectations of $60 million to $70 million. For operating expenses, we reiterate our expectations of $75 million to $81 million for the year."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.