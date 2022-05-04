ConforMIS GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.02, revenue of $15.6M beats by $1.59M
May 04, 2022 7:13 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ConforMIS press release (NASDAQ:CFMS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $15.6M (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.59M.
Outlook: "We expect our second quarter product revenue to be in the range of $14.5 million to $15.5 million. The second quarter revenue range does not assume improvement in staffing shortages in medical facilities but assumes a gradual recovery in elective procedures. We confirm our full year product revenue expectations of $60 million to $70 million. For operating expenses, we reiterate our expectations of $75 million to $81 million for the year."