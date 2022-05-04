New York Times Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $537.43M misses by $6.04M
- New York Times press release (NYSE:NYT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $537.43M (+13.6% Y/Y) misses by $6.04M.
- FY2022 Outlook:
- Adjusted operating costs are expected to increase approximately 12% to 15% Y/Y as we continue investment into the drivers of digital subscription growth.
- The Company expects cost growth to slow considerably in the second half of 2022.
- The company estimates The Athletic had operating losses of approximately $55M in 2021 on approximately $65M in revenue, and currently forecasts a slight improvement in operating losses in 2022, as the company plans to make additional investments that will mostly offset revenue growth.
- The company expects capital expenditures approximately $55M.