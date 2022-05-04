Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares are sliding sharply on Wednesday after reporting margins squeezed by inflation, labor costs.

For its fiscal third quarter, the operator of Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.92, 11 cents below the bar set by Wall Street at $1.03, and revenue that edged out estimates by just $2.32 million at $980.4 million.

"Brinker's strong brands and industry-leading value proposition helped deliver another solid quarter, all while continuing to navigate some of the most challenging commodity and labor cycles many of us have ever seen," CEO Wyman Roberts said. "Despite these near-term obstacles, we are well positioned to increase our investment in both Chili's and Maggiano's, significantly expanding our restaurant development while leaning further into technology to improve our performance and guest experience."

Detailed financial results released alongside the headline figures reveal that the quarter was indeed challenging in terms of pressure on profits. Operating income as a percentage of total revenues fell to 5.0% as compared to 6.3% in the quarter while operating margin decreased to 12.2% as compared to 13.9% in 2021.

Shares fell nearly 13% in pre-market trading as inflationary impacts overshadowed the earnings result.

Nonetheless, moving forward, management reaffirmed its previous guidance. Revenue estimates for the full year stand at $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion, in line with analyst consensus. Diluted EPS forecasts of $3.05 to $3.30, meanwhile, fell short of estimates at $3.48.

Read more on the state of the restaurant space during a busy earnings season.