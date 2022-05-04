Cedar Fair points to strong demand for season passes

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) turned lower in early trading after reporting earnings for the traditionally slow first quarter.

The comparison to a year ago was not meaningful with operating days in Q1 of 2022 totaling 130 versus zero operating days in the Q1 of 2021 due to the pandemic’s impact on operations.

Cedar Fair generated revenue of $99M in Q1. In-park per capita spending in the quarter totaled $58.86, which reflects the continuation of very strong levels of guest spending across all key revenue categories

The operating loss of $84M for the quarter was said to be in line with the company’s expectations.

Looking ahead, Cedar Fair (FUN) expects a strong 2022 season as it benefits from "healthy long-lead indicators" heading into Q2, including resort bookings which are trending well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and strong sales of season pass and other advance-purchase products. Season pass sales were noted to be $59M through the end of April vs. comparable 2019 levels, while sales of all-season "add-on" products were collectively up $17M.

Shares of FUN fell 1.48% premarket to $52.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $39.15 to $62.56.