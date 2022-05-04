Berry Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.04, revenue of $210.35M beats by $16.05M
May 04, 2022 7:25 AM ETBerry Corporation (BRY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Berry press release (NASDAQ:BRY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $210.35M (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $16.05M.
- Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $96M, up 58% from Q4 2021
- Produced 26,700 boe/d, which was 91% oil.
- The Company's oil production for the first quarter 2022 was 24,400 bbl/d, or 91% of total production, up from 89% in the prior quarter with California production contributing 22,200 boe/d.
- Generated Discretionary Free Cash Flow of $17M including working capital use of $37M.
- FY 2022 cash returns expected at $1.60 - $1.90 per share, based on current plan and commodity strip prices.