Berry Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.04, revenue of $210.35M beats by $16.05M

May 04, 2022 7:25 AM ETBerry Corporation (BRY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Berry press release (NASDAQ:BRY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $210.35M (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $16.05M.
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $96M, up 58% from Q4 2021
  • Produced 26,700 boe/d, which was 91% oil.
  • The Company's oil production for the first quarter 2022 was 24,400 bbl/d, or 91% of total production, up from 89% in the prior quarter with California production contributing 22,200 boe/d.
  • Generated Discretionary Free Cash Flow of $17M including working capital use of $37M.
  • FY 2022 cash returns expected at $1.60 - $1.90 per share, based on current plan and commodity strip prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.