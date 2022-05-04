Regeneron Q1 revenue rises on the back of blockbuster drugs Eylea, Dupixent

May 04, 2022

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) shares are trading higher in pre-market after Q1 revenues grew, boosted by sales of blockbuster drugs Eylea and Dupixent.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew +16% Y/Y to $11.49, while total revenue increased +17% Y/Y to $2.97B. Total revenues included collaboration revenues of ~$1.23B, compared to $754M in Q1 2021.

COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV, which is not being sold in the U.S. currently, generated revenue of $635.6M in rest of the world, showing a +45% Y/Y increase.

Worldwide sales of wet AMD drug Eylea grew ~11% Y/Y to 2.39B, of which U.S. sales were ~1.52B.

Q1 sales from eczema/asthma therapy Dupixent, which is developed with Sanofi (SNY), increased 43% Y/Y to $1.81B, U.S. sales accounted for ~$1.33B.

Rheumatoid arthritis therapy Kevzara's global revenue increased ~54% to $106.4M, while lung cancer drug Libtayo's sales grew ~24% Y/Y to $124.7M. Cholesterol therapy Praluent's global sales rose 7% Y/Y to $111.4M.

GAAP net income declined 13% Y/Y to $974M. Q1 Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 14% to $844M.

Outlook:

The company expects Gross margin on net product sales to be between 90%–92% on a non-GAAP basis.

Meanwhile, R&D expenses are expected between $2.9B and $3.1B, compared to prior estimate of $2.8B to $3B.

REGN +1.44% to $670 pre-market May 4

