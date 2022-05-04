United Community Banks and Progress Financial to merge
May 04, 2022 7:32 AM ETUnited Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to acquire Progress, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progress Bank & Trust, in an all-stock transaction with an aggregate value of ~$271.5M.
- Or $23.52 per share of common stock, based on United’s closing stock price of $30.55 as of May 3, 2022.
- As of March 31, 2022, Progress had total assets of $1.9B, total loans of $1.3B, and total deposits of $1.7B.
- Under the terms of the merger agreement, Progress shareholders will receive 0.77 shares of United for each share of Progress.
- Merger is expected to be accretive to United’s earnings per share, excluding transaction costs, by approximately $0.07 per share, or 2.0% in 2023.