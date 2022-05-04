Lumentum Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.07, revenue of $395.4M beats by $5.24M

May 04, 2022 7:34 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Lumentum press release (NASDAQ:LITE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $395.4M (-5.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.24M.
  • Q4 Outlook: Net revenue in the range of $405M to $430M vs. consensus of $406.18; Non-GAAP operating margin of 26.5% to 28.0%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.40 vs. consensus of $1.22.

  • "Our results were at the high end of our guidance on all metrics in the third quarter due to solid execution on a global basis," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "Demand for our products continues to accelerate, and we now expect demand to outpace component supplies by more than $100 million in the fourth quarter. Our fourth quarter revenue is expected to increase from the third quarter, primarily driven by Telecom product shipments. I am highly optimistic about our outlook and believe market inflections beneficial to Lumentum in our addressable markets will drive double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond."

