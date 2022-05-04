Belden Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.21, revenue of $610.37M beats by $37.96M
May 04, 2022 7:35 AM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Belden press release (NYSE:BDC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $610.37M (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $37.96M.
- Shares +4% PM.
- Outlook: The Company expects second quarter 2022 revenues to be $625 - $640 million vs. consensus of $606.94M. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.480 - $2.530 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.390 - $2.440 billion, vs. consensus of $2.43B. The full year revenue guidance now represents organic growth of 7% to 9%.
- Q2 2022 GAAP EPS to be $0.98 - $1.08. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the company now expects GAAP EPS to be $4.31 - $4.61, compared to prior guidance of $4.10 - $4.45.
Q2 Adjusted EPS to be $1.35 - $1.45 vs. consensus of $1.28. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the company now expects adjusted EPS to be $5.55 - $5.85, compared to prior guidance of $5.00 - $5.35, vs. consensus of $5.18. The full year EPS guidance now represents growth of 17% to 23%.