Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Q1 earnings beat the consensus estimate as investment activity eased off of the record pace in Q4. Revenue rose, but missed consensus, and expenses dropped from the previous quarter.

Q1 distributable EPS of $0.76, topping the $0.51 consensus, declined from $1.10 in Q4 2021.

Q1 total revenue of $294.0M missed the average analyst estimate of $316.2M and rose from $289.7M in the previous quarter.

Q1 total costs and expenses of $248.8M fell from $298.9M in the prior quarter.

Starwood's (STWD) investment activity of $4.4B compared with a record $7.1B activity in Q4.

Undepreciated book value per share of $21.26 vs. $20.74 in Q4.

During the quarter, multifamily became the real estate and infrastructure-focused finance company largest property type, comprising 32% of its commercial real estate portfolio.

"We experienced another increase in book value driven by a fair market value increase of $218M in our affordable housing fund. Rising median income levels in Florida, which govern rents for this portfolio, are expected to drive further increases in net operating income in the future," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

During the quarter, the company monetized a second industrial asset that it foreclosed on less than three years ago, taking back an $18M loan, repositioning and re-leasing the property, and then selling it for $115M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

