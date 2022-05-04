International Money Express Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.02, revenue of $114.7M beats by $1.62M
May 04, 2022 7:35 AM ETInternational Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- International Money Express press release (NASDAQ:IMXI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $114.7M (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.62M.
2022 Guidance: The Company is reiterating full-year revenue guidance of $537 million to $546 million vs consensus of $540.83M, an increase of 17% to 19% over 2021 full-year results. Due to better than anticipated operating efficiencies that the Company is achieving, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA are now expected to be higher than previously forecasted. Full-year 2022 Net Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been adjusted as follows:
- Net Income, $59 million to $60.5 million, an increase of 26% to 29%.
- Adjusted Net Income, $67 million to $68.5 million, an increase of 17% to 19%.
- Adjusted EBITDA, $101.5 million to $104 million, an increase of 17% to 20%.
- Shares -0.71% PM.