Palantir chosen for $90M, 5-year HHS contract vehicle
May 04, 2022 7:37 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been selected by Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for its 5-year Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).
- This $90M BPA will allow HHS officials across the department’s many agencies and missions to select the Palantir platform to support their work.
- Palantir’s first task order obtained under the contract vehicle's framework is a 10.5-month, multi-million dollar contract to support HHS's core administrative data and applications through a vertically integrated platform.