Clean Harbors Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.17B beats by $100M; issues Q2 and raises FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 7:37 AM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clean Harbors press release (NYSE:CLH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.17B (+44.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Achieves Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 39% to $180.3M with margin of 15.4%.

  • In the second quarter of 2022, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase 25% to 30% from the prior-year period, reflecting the addition of HPC and higher profitability in both the ES and SKSS segments.

  • For the year 2022, the Company now expects: Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800 million to $830 million. This range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $225 million to $258 million; and Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $250 million to $290 million, based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $560 million to $620 million.

