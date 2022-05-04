Lyft plunges 25% as analysts note '80s rock star mentality won't fly with investors'

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares plunged on Wednesday after the ride-sharing company posted quarter results that topped expectations, but issued weak guidance and said it was increasing spending to attract more drivers to its platform, a move that several analysts said would not please investors.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives and Ygal Arounian, who rate Lyft (LYFT) shares outperform, lowered the per-share price target to $32 from $50, noting that the company's "80's rock star" mentality of high spending on driver incentives and heavy investing in its platform won't fly with investors at the moment.

"As a negative, Lyft is spending money like a 1980s Rock Star and this will have a violent negative reaction from investors in an already jittery market," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Lyft (LYFT) shares fell more than 25% to $22.95 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Competitor Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares fell nearly 0.5% after it released first-quarter results on Wednesday and revenue topped Wall Street's expectations.

In addition, Arounian noted that investor "patience is wearing thin" on Lyft (LYFT) but caveated that the sharp decline in shares was a "severe overreaction."

Lyft (LYFT) said it generated $55 million in EBITDA during the first-quarter and $876 million in revenue, up 44% year-over-year, as ride volumes bounced back later in the quarter, despite the rise of the Omicron variant and sub-variants.

However, the company said it expects EBITDA to be between $10 million and $20 million in the second-quarter, with revenue between $950 million and $1 billion, compared to estimates of $83 million and $1.02 billion, respectively.

As a result, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil downgraded Lyft (LYFT) to neutral from positive and lowered the per-share price target to $25, noting that the softer near-term outlook, increased investments and a number of broader concerns "are likely to weigh on shares in the near-term, causing us to move to the sidelines."

RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson called the results "tough" and noted that the earnings call was even "tougher," but also noted that the sharp drop was "overdone."

Erickson, who lowered the per-share price target to $42, noted that Lyft's (LYFT) revenue, excluding incentives, is "likely tracking ahead of Street estimates coming in indicates likely strength beyond [second-quarter], management sticking to FY acceleration."

In April, investment firm New Street Research said a merger between Lyft (LYFT) and DoorDash (DASH) made sense, noting the businesses complement each other.

While Wedbush Securities and Susquehanna had Buy/Outperform ratings on Lyft, Seeking Alpha contributors were less bullish than the Wall Street analysts, and Seeking Alpha's quant rating on the stock was a hold.