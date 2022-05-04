Tupperware hires new finance chief
May 04, 2022 7:42 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has appointed Mariela Matute as its new CFO, effective May 24, 2022.
- Matute has over 20 years of experience in various finance roles spanning the technology, consumer and manufacturing sectors. She is currently CFO of Calavo Growers (CVGW).
- As CFO of Tupperware, Matute will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company's global finance function. She will assume the role from Sandra Harris, who has been dually serving as both CFO and COO.
- In other news, TUP reported its Q1 results today that missed Wall Street estimates.
- Shares have slumped 21% pre-market on the back of the results.