Arko Corp. GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.97B beats by $40M
May 04, 2022 7:47 AM ETArko Corp. (ARKO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arko Corp. press release (NASDAQ:ARKO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.97B (+33.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- “ARKO had a great quarter, once again posting a quarter versus quarter double-digit increase in adjusted EBITDA as our growth story continues with excellent results,” said Arie Kotler, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We are focused on disciplined capital allocation, with substantial liquidity that positions us well to pursue growth opportunities externally and through strategic investments in our stores and operations. In a rapidly changing economic environment, I believe that we are positioned to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations, deliver strong growth, and create stockholder value over the long-term.”