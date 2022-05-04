Restaurant Brands International loses bull as Stifel heads to the sidelines due to slow turnaround

UK In Sixth Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Naomi Baker/Getty Images News

Stifel lowered its rating on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold from Buy.

Analyst Christopher O'Cull noted that the turnaround efforts at Burger King U.S. and Tim Hortons Canada's are still at the early stages.

"We are concerned these efforts will be hampered by the inflation and competitive pressures their franchisees face," he noted.

On the positive side, the firm is still encouraged by Burger King's rest-of-world comparable sales growth, as well as the unit growth for BK and Popeyes. However, the stock price is seen as being range-bound without improving comparable show up at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King U.S.

Stifel dropped its price target on QSR to $58 from $68.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) dipped 0.51% in premarket action.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on QSR: 15 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 13 Hold-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.

