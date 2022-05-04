Colliers invests in Rockwood Capital

May 04, 2022 7:47 AM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) has entered into a definitive agreement to invest in Rockwood Capital, a leading US real estate investment management firm with more than $12B of AUM.
  • Colliers will acquire a 65% stake in Rockwood, with the balance of the equity retained by Rockwood’s senior leadership team who will continue to lead the business under the “perpetual partnership” model with Colliers.
  • Upon completion, Colliers expects the annual run rate of management fee revenue to be between $70-$75M and operating results to be significantly accretive.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
