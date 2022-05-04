Physicians Realty Trust FFO of $0.27 in-line, revenue of $130.39M beats by $3.88M

May 04, 2022 7:53 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Physicians Realty Trust press release (NYSE:DOC): Q1 FFO of $0.27 in-line.
  • Revenue of $130.39M (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.88M.
  • Generated first quarter net income per share of $0.06 on a fully diluted basis.
  • Completed an investment valued at $22.0 million to acquire a 49% membership interest in three properties through the Davis Joint Venture, consisting of our pro rata share of debt and a contribution of $8.0 million.
  • First quarter MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income growth was 2.0% year-over-year.
  • Disposed of one property for $2.0 million and recognized a net loss on the sale of approximately $0.2 million.
