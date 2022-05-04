Aptose stock rises as HM43239 gets FDA fast track status to treat blood cancer subtype
May 04, 2022 7:55 AM ETAptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Aptose Biosciences' (NASDAQ:APTO) HM43239 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutation.
- The company said the oral drug is currently being evaluated in an international phase 1/2 trial to treat patients with R/R AML.
- Aptose noted that HM43239 had received the FDA's orphan drug designation in 2018 to treat AML, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
- APTO +7.50% to $1.29 premarket May 4