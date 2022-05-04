Ameresco nabs 6 MW BESS contract at U.S. Army's Fort Detrick Base

May 04, 2022 7:54 AM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced that the U.S. Army has awarded its Federal Solutions Group a contract to add a comprehensive battery energy storage system (BESS) to the existing 18.6 MW direct current (15.0 MW alternating current) solar renewable energy facility at the Fort Detrick Army Garrison in Frederick, Maryland.
  • In partnership with DLA Energy, Ameresco will deploy a 6 MW/6 MWh BESS;BESS will be operated as a demand response asset and will provide frequency regulation services to the PJM-Independent System Operator.
  • The BESS is designed to provide guaranteed utility cost savings of $125K annually to the government.
  • "This installation ties in the renewable energy generation from the existing solar arrays to a system that will allow the base to be microgrid-ready, ultimately creating a more resilient and future-energy ready base," EVP, Nicole Bulgarino commented.
  • Project completion is scheduled for early 2023.
