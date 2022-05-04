HSBC to meet with largest shareholder, Ping An, to discuss spinoff - Reuters

May 04, 2022

  • HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) executives are planning to meet in mid-May to discuss the Chinese insurer's proposal that the London-based bank should consider options such as spinning of its Asian business in an effort to boost its stock price, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
  • HSBC (HSBC) shares are rising 1.1% in Wednesday premarket trading.
  • Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY), as HSBC's (HSBC) largest shareholder, last week urged the bank to explore actions to boost its returns.
  • While HSBC (HSBC) didn't directly comment on the proposal, it said last week when it reported earnings that it believes it has the right strategy.
