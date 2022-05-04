Revolve Group slides after guidance update but Needham says buy the dip

May 04, 2022 8:02 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) turned sharply lower in early Wednesday trading after the company's weaker-than-anticipated guidance rattled investors.

Revolve Group pointed to Q2 revenue growth of over 20% for Q2, which would imply a decelerating trend for May and June after April came in at over 30%.

Analysts crambled after the guidance update with price target cuts on the books from Wedbush (to $59 from $68), Raymond James (to $62 from $73), Cowen (to $52 from $65) and BMO Capital Markets (to $35 from $47).

Needham was the most bullish sounding of the firms that checked in on RVLV, recommending that investors buy shares on weakness.

Analyst Anna Andreeva: "The stock is under pressure after-hours despite being off recent highs coming into the print and street estimates going up; we think RVLV's unique combination of at least 20% top line growth and DD EBITDA margins deserves a premium valuation. RVLV's shares typically sell off post the prints and rally afterwards--the stock initially fell right after 3 of the last 4 releases, before ending up ~11% on average 1 month after."

Shares of RVL fell 10.32% premarket to $39.02.

Dig into the Revolve Group (RVLV) earnings call transcript for a deeper dive into the sales trends.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.