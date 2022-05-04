Pacira BioSciences Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.19, revenue of $158M beats by $2.92M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:PCRX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $158M (+32.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.92M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $53.8 million, or $1.20 per share (basic) and $1.16 per share (diluted) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $36.2 million, or $0.83 per share (basic) and $0.79 per share (diluted) in the first quarter of 2021.
- Pacira ended the first quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale investments of $452.2 million.
- Cash provided by operations was $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
The company is reiterating its full-year 2022 operating expense guidance as follows: Non-GAAP R&D expense of $75 million to $85 million; Non-GAAP SG&A expense of $220 million to $230 million; and Stock-based compensation of $40 million to $45 million.