Clovis Oncology GAAP EPS of -$0.44 misses by $0.05, revenue of $34.25M misses by $2.74M

May 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Clovis Oncology press release (NASDAQ:CLVS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.44 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $34.25M (-10.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.74M.
  • $122.2M in cash and cash equivalents and $18.6M in available funding under the ATHENA financing at March 31, 2022
  • Shares +0.95% PM.
  • Cash burn was $49.3 million, up 2% from $48.1 million in Q1 2021.
  • “We continue to anticipate two additional Phase 3 read-outs for Rubraca: TRITON3 in second-line prostate cancer treatment for selected patients during the third quarter this year, and ATHENA-COMBO in combination with Opdivo in first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment in the first quarter of 2023. Importantly, for our first targeted radiotherapy candidate, FAP-2286, we look forward to presenting initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the LuMIERE study at the SNMMI Annual Meeting next month, and initiating the Phase 2 portion of the study during the fourth quarter.” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.