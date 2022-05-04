Clovis Oncology GAAP EPS of -$0.44 misses by $0.05, revenue of $34.25M misses by $2.74M
May 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clovis Oncology press release (NASDAQ:CLVS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.44 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $34.25M (-10.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.74M.
- $122.2M in cash and cash equivalents and $18.6M in available funding under the ATHENA financing at March 31, 2022
- Shares +0.95% PM.
- Cash burn was $49.3 million, up 2% from $48.1 million in Q1 2021.
- “We continue to anticipate two additional Phase 3 read-outs for Rubraca: TRITON3 in second-line prostate cancer treatment for selected patients during the third quarter this year, and ATHENA-COMBO in combination with Opdivo in first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment in the first quarter of 2023. Importantly, for our first targeted radiotherapy candidate, FAP-2286, we look forward to presenting initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the LuMIERE study at the SNMMI Annual Meeting next month, and initiating the Phase 2 portion of the study during the fourth quarter.” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology.