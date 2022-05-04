Gates Industrial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.04, revenue of $893.4M beats by $25.71M
May 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETGates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gates Industrial press release (NYSE:GTES): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $893.4M (+1.4% Y/Y) beats by $25.71M.
- The company is maintaining its FY2022 outlook, with core revenue expected to grow in the range of 5% to 9% vs. consensus growth of 5.4% and Adjusted EBITDA expected in the range of $755M to $805M.
- Adjusted EPS to be between $1.20 and $1.30 vs. consensus of $1.26.
- The company continues to expect capital expenditures to range between $100M and $120Mand Free Cash Flow conversion to be greater than 90% of Adjusted Net Income.