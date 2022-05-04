Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares rose on Wednesday after the semiconductor company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and raised full-year guidance, but several Wall Street analysts cut their price targets, noting multiple contractions for the sector.

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh, who rates AMD (AMD) buy, lowered the per-share price target to $145 from $160, noting that the company saw strength in its data center business, and noted that supply was better-than-expected, given the industry's constraints.

SMBC Nikko Securities America analyst Srini Pajjuri lowered the price target to $100 from $125 on AMD (AMD), but noted that the company is benefiting from increased market share in servers, strong console demand and improved supply.

"We continue to be impressed by AMD's execution and expect the company to benefit from healthy data center demand and further gains in Server," Paijuri wrote in a note to clients.

AMD (AMD) shares rose more than 6% to $96.69 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree lowered the firm's per-share price target to $125 from $145 due to a lower earnings multiple, but highlighted AMD's "across-the-board strength in demand and solid internal execution."

Bucking the trend, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya raised the per-share price target to $160 from $153. Arya noted AMD (AMD) is "better positioned than ever" due to the company's scale, manufacturing relationships and portfolio breadth, which should allow it "to gain wallet share in the secularly growing server market."

For the period ending March 26, 2022, the Lisa Su-led AMD (AMD) earned $1.13 per share on non-GAAP basis with revenue coming in at $5.88 billion, up 71% year-over-year, thanks to its computing and Graphics and Enterprise businesses, as well as the inclusion of Xilinx revenue. Excluding its Xilinx acquisition, AMD said it generated $5.32 billion in revenue.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to generate $5.57 billion in revenue during the period.

On an adjusted basis, gross margins, a closely watched measure for semiconductor companies, came in at 53%, the company said.

For the second quarter, AMD (AMD) expects revenue to be between $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion, compared to estimates of $6.36 billion. AMD (AMD) also raised its full-year guidance, saying it now expects to generate $26.3 billion in revenue, up 60% year-over-year, up from a previous outlook of 31%. The company expects non-GAAP gross margins to be 54% during the year, up from a prior outlook of approximately 51%.

On the earnings call, Su said AMD (AMD) has reached a "significant inflection point" in its technological transformation, adding that Xilinx significantly expanded its product and tech portfolios.