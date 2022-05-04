Cumulus Media rejects $15-$17/share bid from buyer consortium

May 04, 2022 8:40 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Music Mixer

Tashi-Delek/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) has responded to an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest that it received last month.
  • Radio industry veteran Jeff Warshaw reportedly offered to buy the radio station operator for $1.2B, including debt. According to a Reuters report, Warshaw told Cumulus Media (CMLS) he would be willing to pay $15 to $17/share for the company.
  • After a careful and thorough review, CMLS board rejected the bid, noting that it "significantly undervalues the company" and is not in the best interests of its shareholders.
  • In other news, Cumulus Media (CMLS) reported its Q1 results today and announced a share repurchase program to buyback up to $50M of its outstanding Class A common stock.
  • The media company plans to commence share repurchases in the near term.
