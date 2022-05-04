Deluxe names American Express' exec as its first technology and digital chief
May 04, 2022 8:10 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) announced Wednesday the appointment of Yogaraj (Yogs) Jayaprakasam to the newly created position of chief technology and digital officer.
- Jayaprakasam comes to Deluxe from American Express, where he most recently served as Unit Chief Information Officer for the Global and Large Client Group and Head of Engineering for B2B Digital Payments.
- “Yogs brings the unique combination of experience we need to accelerate our transformation into a payments and data company,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Yogs is a leader with deep roots in payments and data services."
