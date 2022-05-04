DocGo signs multi-year contract to provide mobile health services

May 04, 2022 8:11 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) executed a multi-year contract to provide mobile health services to Empire BlueCross BlueShield members, covering commercial, Medicare and Medicaid populations in NY and the Medicaid population.
  • With this new contract, DocGo has the potential to reach an additional 4.5M people with its range of in-home mobile health services, including preventative care, urgent episodic care and chronic care management services.
  • The contract is effective June 1, 2022 and will enable the company to provide more people with access to high-quality healthcare outside of traditional medical facilities.
