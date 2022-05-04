Tradeweb Markets average daily volume climbs to $1.09T Y/Y in April

May 04, 2022 8:14 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) average daily volume jumped 22.1% to $1.09T Y/Y in April, according to the company's monthly trading volume statistics Wednesday.
  • Total trading volume was $21.6T in April, a decline from $28.2T in the previous month.
  • April ADV across asset classes compared with April 2021 include:
  • U.S. government bond ADV drifted higher by 41.5% to $135.9B, driven by strong client activity in institutional and wholesale markets.
  • U.S. ETF ADV of $6.4B ticked lower by 0.3% and European ETF ADV increased 14.8% to $2.7B.
  • Repurchase agreement (repo) ADV of $375.3B gained 15.1% amid increased adoption of the company's electronic trading solutions.
  • Previously, (April 6) Tradeweb Markets launched Ai-Price.
