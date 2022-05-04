ADP Jobs gain of 247K falls way short of estimates
May 04, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ADP Jobs Report: +247K vs. +398K consensus and +479K prior (revised).
- “In April, the labor market recovery showed signs of slowing as the economy approaches full employment,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “While hiring demand remains strong, labor supply shortages caused job gains to soften for both goods producers and services providers. As the labor market tightens, small companies, with fewer than 50 employees, struggle with competition for wages amid increased costs.”
- Jobs gain of 247K is lowest in the year.
- Service providing sector added 202K, while manufacturing added 46K jobs.