Teva downgraded at Piper Sandler on bleak M&A prospects

Teva Canada"s facility in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The ADRs of Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) have lost ~2% in pre-market Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered its recommendation on the Israeli pharma company to Underweight from Neutral.
  • The analyst David Amsellem highlights management’s challenges in driving M&A deals to diversify the generic drugmaker’s core business.
  • Teva (TEVA) has lost more than 20% over the past 12 months underperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
  • “Though shares are at historical lows, persistent challenges associated with the business model render the shares uninvestable,” the analyst wrote.
  • Amsellem thinks that balance sheet constraints, as management has indicated, make the potential of M&A deals difficult, hampering the prospects of diversification from the company’s legacy generics business. “Further multiple compression is in order,” he added, lowering the price target to $7 from $11 per share.
  • Currently, on a non-GAAP basis, Teva (TEVA) is trading at ~3.9x of forward earnings per share compared to the five-year average of ~5.0x.
