Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) shares are diving after an earnings disappointment on Wednesday.

The Texas-based restaurant operator reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 missing expectations by two cents while revenue of $76.21 million also came up short of analyst consensus by $9.95 million.

Costs rose notably in the quarter largely due labor cost as well as inflationary impacts that drove a 14.2% increase in the cost of bone-in chicken wings as compared to the prior year period. Overall cost of sales increased to 81.9% from 75.6% in the prior year period.

Shares fell more than 8% in pre-market hours shortly after the print.

Nonetheless, management voiced confidence in the road ahead and reiterated expansionary plans beyond the 13.4% jump in restaurant openings reported in the first quarter.

"Our first quarter 2022 results reflect the strength and momentum in our global development with a record 60 net new restaurant openings," CEO Michael Skipworth commented. "Our strategic growth levers and proactive investments in technology have positioned our brand for continued long-term growth as we continue executing against our vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

