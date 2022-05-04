Apollo funds buy $750M of notes to finance India's second-biggest airport

May 04, 2022 8:23 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)CVNA, KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

siraanamwong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Credit funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) have bought $750M of senior secured private placement notes from the Mumbai International Airport ("MIAL"), which owns and operates the second-largest airport in India.
  • MIAL, an Adani portfolio entity owns and operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The majority of proceeds from the seven-year, $750M notes will be used to refinance existing shorter maturity loans an new capital expenditures, the companies said.
  • The transaction underscores alternative investments firms' commitment on infrastructure investments. In March, KKR (KKR) raised $17B for its fourth global infrastructure fund.
  • "Amid significant market volatility, our ability to commit to the entire transaction and take a long-term view reflects some of the key strengths of Apollo’s global credit platform and perpetual capital base," said Brigitte Posch, Apollo (APO) partner and global head of Emerging Market Debt.
  • Over the past year, Apollo (APO) has provided more than $1B of capital commitments in India and the transaction builds upon significant momentum across the broader Asia-Pacific region, including strategic investments in FWD Insurance (Hong Kong) and Challenger (Australia), the investment firm said. It's particularly focused on fixed income replacement and yield-oriented solutions to generate high-quality investment opportunities, it added.
  • Previously (April 27), Apollo agrees to purchase $1.6B of Carvana (CVNA) bonds
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.