Apollo funds buy $750M of notes to finance India's second-biggest airport
May 04, 2022 8:23 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)CVNA, KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) have bought $750M of senior secured private placement notes from the Mumbai International Airport ("MIAL"), which owns and operates the second-largest airport in India.
- MIAL, an Adani portfolio entity owns and operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The majority of proceeds from the seven-year, $750M notes will be used to refinance existing shorter maturity loans an new capital expenditures, the companies said.
- The transaction underscores alternative investments firms' commitment on infrastructure investments. In March, KKR (KKR) raised $17B for its fourth global infrastructure fund.
- "Amid significant market volatility, our ability to commit to the entire transaction and take a long-term view reflects some of the key strengths of Apollo’s global credit platform and perpetual capital base," said Brigitte Posch, Apollo (APO) partner and global head of Emerging Market Debt.
- Over the past year, Apollo (APO) has provided more than $1B of capital commitments in India and the transaction builds upon significant momentum across the broader Asia-Pacific region, including strategic investments in FWD Insurance (Hong Kong) and Challenger (Australia), the investment firm said. It's particularly focused on fixed income replacement and yield-oriented solutions to generate high-quality investment opportunities, it added.
