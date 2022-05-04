Digihost reports 44% growth in April mined BTC
May 04, 2022 8:23 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 109.03 BTC in April 2022, leading to total holdings of 797.28 BTC at April end which is valued at ~$30.1M based on a BTC price of $37,715 as of Apr.30, 2022.
- The company mined an additional 33.44 BTC during April 2022 compared to March 2022, an increase of 44%.
- It increased mining production by 71.51 BTC in April 2022, compared to April 2021, representing an increase of 191%.
- Ethereum holdings stood at 1,000.89 ETH valued at ~$2.7M based on an ETH price of $2,730.
- Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of ~$32.8M as of Apr.30.