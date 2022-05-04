BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is exploring a plan to offload energy assets in Russia belonging to its Wintershall Dea unit to LetterOne, its Russian joint venture partner, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

A split reportedly would allow BASF to revive plans for an IPO of the remaining business, a move that LetterOne has so far sought to block.

"Wintershall with the Russian business is obviously toxic and impossible to IPO or even sell to a strategic buyer," Astler Research analyst Oliver Wojahn told Bloomberg, adding that BASF’s association with a sanctioned person was a reputational burden, "so the asset swap would solve two problems for BASF."

