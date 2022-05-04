EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) signed a license agreement with China-based Betta Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize EYP-1901 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the Territory).

EyePoint said it will retain global ophthalmic rights for EYP-1901 in the rest of the world.

The company said EYP-1901 is being developed as an investigational sustained delivery treatment, initially in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), combining a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert delivery technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The agreement expands the collaboration between EyePoint and Equinox Sciences, an affiliate of Betta Pharmaceuticals.

In addition, EyePoint said it has amended a February 2020 license agreement with Equinox, expanding EyePoint’s exclusive rights to develop and commercialize vorolanib, through localized delivery for treating all ophthalmic diseases, including DME, outside of the Territory.

Separately, EyePoint reported its Q1 results, where revenue missed analysts' estimates.

Total revenues increased +26.92% Y/Y to $9.29M. Net product revenue grew to $9.01M, compared to $6.8M in Q1 2021.

"On the commercial front, we had a strong first quarter with $9 million in net product revenue, an increase of 32% from the first quarter of last year along with continued strong customer demand for both YUTIQ and DEXYCU," said EyePoint CEO Nancy Lurker.

Net loss widened to -$20.98M, compared to -12.28M in Q1 2021.

Total operating expenses increased to $27.58M, compared to $18.26M in Q1 2021. The company said the increase was mainly due to an increase in clinical trial costs for EYP-1901 and an increase in general and administrative expenses driven by investment in personnel and stock-based compensation.