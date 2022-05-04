Apple supplier says Zhengzhou production 'unchanged' amid Covid-related lockdown
May 04, 2022 8:32 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Foxconn Technology said that production at its manufacturing pant in Zhengzhou, China was "unchanged" even as the city is undergoing a seven-day lockdown after it recorded new COVID-19 cases.
- In a statement obtained by Reuters, Foxconn said, "Our park has maintained production unchanged," despite the fact that the city will undergo a lockdown from May 4 to May 10.
- Even as Foxconn said production at the Zhengzhou plant remains "unchanged", South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday that the Apple (AAPL) supplier had suspended recruitment of new workers, citing social media posts made by worker recruitment agencies.
- Foxconn and Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Apple (AAPL) shares were fractionally higher to $159.56 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
- On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Chairman Warren Buffett said he bought $600 million worth of Apple (AAPL) shares during the first-quarter sell-off.