Johnson Controls International, Akamai Technologies, Lyft among premarket losers' pack
- Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) -29% after announced top-line results at 12 weeks from its Phase 2 trial for CBP-307 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis
- IAMGOLD (IAG) -28% on Q1 earnings release.
- Lyft (LYFT) -24% on Q1 earnings release.
- Tupperware Brands (TUP) -24% on Q1 earnings release.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -18% as certain stockholders plan to offer ~2.4M shares.
- Infinera (INFN) -17% on Q1 earnings release.
- Amarin (AMRN) -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- SoundHound (SOUN) -5%.
- XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) -12%.
- Cytosorbents (CTSO) -14% on Q1 earnings release.
- Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) -14% on Q1 earnings release.
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- Brinker International (EAT) -12% on FQ3 earnings release.
- IonQ (IONQ) -11%.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) -10%.
- Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) -8%.
- Johnson Controls International (JCI) -9% on FQ2 earnings release.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) -8%.
- Ostin Technology Group (OST) -8%.
- Invitae (NVTA) -8% on Q1 earnings release.
- Field Trip Health (FTRP) -7% on announcing separation of its Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health divisions into two independent public companies.
- Blackboxstocks (BLBX) -6%.