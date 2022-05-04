Goods and service trade deficit widens more than expected in March
May 04, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- March International Trade in Goods and Services: -$109.8B vs. -$106.5B consensus and -$89.8B in February (revised from -$89.2B).
- March exports were $241.7B, $12.9B more than February exports, while imports for the month were $351.5B, $32.9B more/less than the prior month.
- During the month, the goods deficit increased by $20.4B to $128.1B and the services surplus increased by $0.4B to $18.3B.
- YTD, the goods and services deficit increased $84.8B, or 41.5%, from the same period in 2021.
- The economic data point shows that demand for goods isn't waning. On Tuesday, March factory orders increased 2.2% from February, exceeding the 1.1% consensus.