TuSimple is defended at Oppenheimer with tech progress, bookings looking strong

Oppenheimer stayed constructive on TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) following the steady progress shown by the company with technology development in the first quarter even if the timeline was adjusted.

Analyst Colin Rusch: "We believe investors will not be surprised to hear the company is pushing out its L4 autonomous vehicle ramp to 2025 (from 2024). Given substantial engineering work, supply chain distraction, and the difficulty of the technology, we believe the adjusted timeline is more in line with investor expectations."

Rusch and team are encouraged by continued bookings for TuSimple (TSP) along with the shift to focus mapping efforts on adding nuance and diversity to areas that have already been mapped. They also said they believe the enhanced capabilities TSP is enabling will be crucial to successful scaling and monetization of the platform.

After taking in the report, Oppenheimer stuck with an Outperform rating on TuSimple (TSP) and cut the price target to $45 from $55 to account for the delay and an additional capital raise.

Shares of TuSimple (TSP) rose 2.95% in premarket trading on Wednesday following the Q1 earnings report.