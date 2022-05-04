Manitex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $60.4M
May 04, 2022 8:38 AM ETManitex International, Inc. (MNTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Manitex press release (NASDAQ:MNTX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $60.4M (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.7 million, or 4.4% of net sales compared to $1.9 million, or 3.9% of net sales in 2021 and compared to $0.3 million, or 1.0% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Backlog of $206 million, as of March 31, 2022, represents a 145% increase since March 31, 2021; the Company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.3:1 for the first quarter of 2022.