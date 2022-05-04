Ortho Regenerative gets US patent related to its soft tissue repair platform

May 04, 2022

  • Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCQB:ORTIF) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent related to the company's ORTHO-R soft tissue repair platform.
  • The company said the US Patent Application No. U.S. 11,285,100 B2 titled, 'Freeze-Dried Polymer Compositions for mixing with platelet rich plasma to form implants for tissue repair and/or composition for therapeutic intra-articular injection' provides broad protection for both the composition and the method of use of its Ortho R Technology.
  • New patent will protect core IP until 2035, the company said in a May 4 release.
