Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) is trading ~36% lower in the pre-market Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that its oral ulcerative colitis candidate CBP-307 did not meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance in a mid-stage trial.

The 145-patient trial ran across more than 60 sites in four countries to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CBP-307 as an induction and maintenance therapy in adults with moderate-to-severe UC.

According to topline data, the patients who received CBP-307 0.2 mg showed a 2.65 decline in terms of least squares mean change from baseline in adapted Mayo Score (the primary endpoint). The decline for the placebo group reached -2.01 with a p-value of 0.103.

Per safety data, the incidence of drug-related treatment emergent adverse events for CBP-307 0.2 mg group and placebo group stood at 66.0% and 38.5%, respectively. Citing overall safety results, the company said that the experimental therapy was generally well tolerated.

“Given the safety findings along with the efficacy results of this study, the Company believes that CBP-307 warrants further clinical development in UC,” it added.

Connect Biopharma (CNTB) seeks a partnership to further study CBP-307 and direct its focus on the lead program CBP-201.

Early this year, the company reported detailed data for CBP-201 from a mid-stage trial involving patients with atopic dermatitis.