Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares crashed on Wednesday as the trajectory of its core business comes into question.

Shares fell by more than 25% in pre-market trading. The decline would mark the largest one-day drop since March 16, 2020 if the losses hold.

The Florida-based purveyor of plastic household products reported a big miss on profits while also coming up short on revenue expectations. The deep disappointment on earnings was led by a 16% drop in net sales from 2021 and a 720 basis point contraction in gross margins.

"We exited 2021 encouraged that our Turnaround Plan was on track, however with today's results we acknowledge that this turnaround still requires a lot more work," CEO Miguel Fernandez said. "Results came in below our expectations due to a combination of external and internal factors.”

He cited the Russia/Ukraine conflict, COVID lockdowns in China, inflation, and internal execution issues as the key culprits for the inauspicious earnings result. He added that steep price increases are difficult for the company to pass through to consumers. In truth, it would be difficult to name factors impacting consumer products companies that were not called out by Fernandez.

Based on the bearish result for the first quarter, the company indicated it no longer believes it will achieve its full year targets and has therefore decided to withdraw its previously issued guidance.

“This quarter illuminated elements within our core direct selling business that still require fundamental improvement, and we are refocusing our efforts to address them,” he said. “Due to the high degree of operational uncertainty we currently face, we have decided to withdraw our previously issued financial guidance for 2022.

Despite the significant issues in execution, the company has elected to continue its share repurchase program authorized in early 2021. Wednesday’s earnings release revealed a $75 million accelerated share repurchase program to be completed by the end of June 2022.

