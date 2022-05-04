Satellogic signs multiple launch agreement with SpaceX

May 04, 2022 8:50 AM ETSatellogic Inc. (SATL)SPACEBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Nano satellites operator Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) signed a multiple launch agreement with SpaceX (SPACE), reserving launch capacity for its next 68 satellites.
  • The agreement will help the company achieve weekly remapping of the entire surface of the Earth in 2023 and over 20 daily revisits of any point of interest.
  • With these launches, SATL is on track to become the first company to be able to remap the entire surface of the planet in high-resolution and with high frequency.
  • The company has plans to launch additional satellites each quarter.
  • Shares were trading +14.56% pre-market.
